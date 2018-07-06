Short term Consultancy with Caribbean Aqua-Terrestrial Solutions

Position of

Fisheries Specialist/Climate Change Expert

The purpose of this short term consultancy is to equip fishers with the fundamental skills to better manage their local fisheries sustainably and to strengthen their capabilities in responding to climate change impacts on the sector. All eligible individuals and/or firms are invited to apply.

The deadline for receipt of all applications and complete set of annexes is Friday June 29th, 2018 at 5:00 pm.

Only the candidates that meet the requirements will be contacted

Thanks you for your interest in the Soufriere Scotts Head Marine Reserve. The relevant TOR is posted below.

