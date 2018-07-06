ANNOUNCEMENT: CATS TOR for Short-Term ConsultancyCATS - Friday, June 22nd, 2018 at 2:21 PM
Short term Consultancy with Caribbean Aqua-Terrestrial Solutions
Position of
Fisheries Specialist/Climate Change Expert
The purpose of this short term consultancy is to equip fishers with the fundamental skills to better manage their local fisheries sustainably and to strengthen their capabilities in responding to climate change impacts on the sector. All eligible individuals and/or firms are invited to apply.
The deadline for receipt of all applications and complete set of annexes is Friday June 29th, 2018 at 5:00 pm.
Only the candidates that meet the requirements will be contacted
Thanks you for your interest in the Soufriere Scotts Head Marine Reserve. The relevant TOR is posted below.
