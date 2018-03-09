Min of Health condolence message on the death of Dr. Phillip St. JeanMinistry of Health - Friday, March 9th, 2018 at 12:20 PM
The Honourable Minister, Permanent Secretary and Staff of the Ministry of Health and Environment extend condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Dr. Phillip St. Jean on his sudden passing on Wednesday 7th March, 2018.
Dr. St. Jean will be remembered for his love and compassion for the clients he cared for.
May he find eternal rest.
Yes yes Pressure him in life and then extend sympathies. Hypocrites!!!!
Dr. St. Jean was a great example of who a doctor should be. Caring, with a great bed side manner, showing visible concern for all his patients . All of that with a backbone of his own. RIP Doc.