Monday, 23 rd October 2017 – Roseau, Dominica: Digicel strengthens mobile coverage for Jimmit and Mahaut.

They join customers already re-connected to the network in Marigot, Woodfordhill,Wesley, Anse Du Mai, Anse Sol Dat, Campbell, Layou Valley and sections of Warner, Calibishe, Bense, Toucarie, Cottage, Morne Louis, sections of Tan, GrandBay, Laudat, Main Road, Canefield East, Canefield Proper,Massacre, Portsmouth, Salisbury, Grand Savanne, Castle Comfort, Glasgow, Great George Street, Layou, Stadium, Canefield, Roseau; Layou in Hillsborough Estate and Fond Cole. The restoration of the Digicel sites at –Morne Bruce, Portsmouth North and its 4G site at the Stadium – has re-established service for customers in Kingshill, sections of Loubiere, Bath Estate, Louisville, sections of Newtown, Lagon, Bay Street, Grange, sections of Tan, areas near the Savannah, Elmshall and Paix Bouche.

Digicel’s engineers remain committed to working on total network restoration in the shortest possible time.