Dear valued user,

We would like to assure all visitors to our site that your comments are being posted.

Currently, if you submit a comment it may seem that it has disappeared as you may not see the usual “awaiting moderation” message. However, we are still able to view, moderate and post your comments. This is due to a display issue that we are currently working to rectify.

You comments are still being registered and will be posted once they get through moderation.

Thank you for your understanding.

DNO ADMIN