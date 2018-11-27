Dominica Catholic Radio will host a radiophone on Sunday December 2nd 2018 from 2-5 pm.

The Radiothon is DCR’s major annual fundraiser to raise money for the upkeep of the radio station.

Dominica Catholic Radio solicits your support and invites you to call telephone: 440-7983/ 440-7984/ 440-7985 from 2-5 pm on Sunday December 2nd to pledge your contribution.

Listen to Dominica catholic Radio on Digi play channel 52: www.dominicacatholicradio.org

96.1FM and tune in.

If you are unable to call in to pledge, we encourage you drop off your pledge at the Radio Station or the Bishop’s office.

