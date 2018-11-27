Dominica Catholic Radio seeks your support in radiothon on SundayDominica News Online - Tuesday, November 27th, 2018 at 3:11 PM
Dominica Catholic Radio will host a radiophone on Sunday December 2nd 2018 from 2-5 pm.
The Radiothon is DCR’s major annual fundraiser to raise money for the upkeep of the radio station.
Dominica Catholic Radio solicits your support and invites you to call telephone: 440-7983/ 440-7984/ 440-7985 from 2-5 pm on Sunday December 2nd to pledge your contribution.
Listen to Dominica catholic Radio on Digi play channel 52: www.dominicacatholicradio.org
96.1FM and tune in.
If you are unable to call in to pledge, we encourage you drop off your pledge at the Radio Station or the Bishop’s office.
Dominica Catholic Radio annual radiothon on Sunday December 2nd 2018 from 2-5 p, call in,
Pledge generously! Support!
