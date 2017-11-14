Domlec informs the general public that the company has activated emergency plans in light of impending tropical storm Bertha.

The general public is advised as follows:

– When power is out in an area, that area may remain without power until it is safe to restore the power.

– Fallen lines may be energized so they must never be touched, moved or approached. The voltage in the lines are as high as 11,000 volts which can kill instantly. The area around the lines may also become energized. Wood cannot prevent you from getting shocked by 11,000 volts. The public is advised to notify DOMLEC immediately if they notice any fallen lines.

– Stay away from all electrical poles and lines;

– Keep all appliances off during the storm;

– Customers can call 255-6166, 255-6002, 255-6003,448-2844

– We expect our line to be very busy during and after the storm, please keep on trying until you are able to get through, because your call is very important to us.