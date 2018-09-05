Our client is an international bank in Dominica who is seeking a passionate team player, suitably qualified to fill the position of Compliance Officer. The team comprises of young, dynamic and progressive individuals who are independent thinkers but able to work as an effective body. The incumbent should be similarly inclined.

Minimum Requirements / Qualifications

Bachelors degree in Business Administration, Finance, Accounting, Risk Management or similar

Minimum 3 years experience in regulatory compliance

Minimum 2 years experience in supervisory or team management

International banking experience preferred

High professional and ethical standards

* CAMS or ICA or certification will be an asset

Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to the following: collecting and reviewing client documentation to meet AML/KYC due diligence requirements; updating policies as relevant; assisting with client-related administrative functions; daily transaction monitoring; advising the directors on all AML/CFT compliance; staff training; conducting periodic Client Due Diligence reviews; quarterly and annual reporting as necessary; acting as a point of contact for regulators and supervisory bodies.

Other Abilities:

Excellent oral and verbal communication skills;

Confidential;

Punctual;

Ability to work in a team, and to use own initiative when required;

Possess excellent interpersonal and analytical skills.

If this sounds like you, please email us your CV and a cover letter at islandfinancial.consultants@gmail.com. Only emailed applications will be accepted. Only suitably qualified candidates will be acknowledged. Deadline for applications is September 14th, 2018.

Remuneration will depend on qualifications and experience. Excellent benefits available.