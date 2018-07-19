Employment Opportunity: Experienced cutterDominica News Online - Thursday, July 19th, 2018 at 2:55 PM
Position available for an experienced cutter
Person must be able to cut school uniforms – ALL PATTERNS
Working hours – Monday – Friday
8:00 – 4:00 pm
Saturday
9:00am – 2:00 pm
Please call 295-1189
