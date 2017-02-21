ANNOUNCEMENT: Gynaecology ONLY consultation with Dr Karen RobinsonDr. Karen Robinson - Tuesday, February 21st, 2017 at 7:50 PM
Gynaecology ONLY consultation with Dr Karen Robinson.
Dr Robinson is a board certified OBGYN with almost 12 years experience, a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She actively practices in Washington State.
Medical School: Howard University, completed in 2001
Residency: University of Maryland Medical Center, completed in 2005
She will be in Roseau, Dominica and will be available for GYN consultation on March 2, March 3, March 6-9, 2017.
The following and much more can be addressed: ABNORMAL UTERINE BLEEDING; ABNORMAL PAP SMEARS, CONTRACEPTIVE OPTIONS, INFERTILITY, POSTMENOPAUSAL BLEEDING.
To schedule, please provide name and telephone number ONLY to: [email protected]
10 Comments
That news make my heart glad and Proud
God blessing.
Thanks You
DR Robinson
Indeed Dr. Robinson you are giving back to your home island. I went to CHS with you and it was a beautiful thing to see your post yesterday. As a professional in the Health Care Management field it gives me inspiration to know that other classmates are also giving DA much needed expertise from what we have learned in the Americas. Congrats on all your achievements and most of all thanks for helping as many women as you can.
To all females on the island, take advantage of this service. It is not free in the US or any other nation but it certainly is best to know your body and to take care of it. Be proactive and go get checked out. Don’t suffer in silence – knowledge is key.
Best of luck to Dominica with a nice doctor like Karen Robinson. Wish more of our best and brightest could come home but with this government we have no hope
That’s the kind of persons we want on ISLAND not SKERRIT.
Ladies make the appointments because we do not have that caliber of doctors in Dominica I’m sure the ladies would rather have her attend to them instead , Doctor we welcome you with open arms.
Pleaseeeeeeeeeeee stay.
Will you?
Congrats! Welcome aboard…
thats fantastic News Ms Robinson. Very happy to have you on the Island giving back… thanks so much for this!!!!!
Giving back? I didn’t see anywhere it says the consultation is FREE. ijs
Why does giving back equal free? She is sharing her expertise with us. If you or someone you know need a consultation, follow instructions and connect with the doc.