ANNOUNCEMENT: Gynaecology ONLY consultation with Dr Karen RobinsonDr. Karen Robinson - Tuesday, February 21st, 2017 at 7:50 PM
Gynaecology ONLY consultation with Dr Karen Robinson.
Dr Robinson is a board certified OBGYN with almost 12 years experience, a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She actively practices in Washington State.
Medical School: Howard University, completed in 2001
Residency: University of Maryland Medical Center, completed in 2005
She will be in Roseau, Dominica and will be available for GYN consultation on March 2, March 3, March 6-9, 2017.
The following and much more can be addressed: ABNORMAL UTERINE BLEEDING; ABNORMAL PAP SMEARS, CONTRACEPTIVE OPTIONS, INFERTILITY, POSTMENOPAUSAL BLEEDING.
To schedule, please provide name and telephone number ONLY to: [email protected]
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
That’s the kind of persons we want on ISLAND not SKERRIT.
Pleaseeeeeeeeeeee stay.
Will you?
Congrats! Welcome aboard…
thats fantastic News Ms Robinson. Very happy to have you on the Island giving back… thanks so much for this!!!!!
Giving back? I didn’t see anywhere it says the consultation is FREE. ijs