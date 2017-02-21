Gynaecology ONLY consultation with Dr Karen Robinson.

Dr Robinson is a board certified OBGYN with almost 12 years experience, a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She actively practices in Washington State.

Medical School: Howard University, completed in 2001

Residency: University of Maryland Medical Center, completed in 2005

She will be in Roseau, Dominica and will be available for GYN consultation on March 2, March 3, March 6-9, 2017.

The following and much more can be addressed: ABNORMAL UTERINE BLEEDING; ABNORMAL PAP SMEARS, CONTRACEPTIVE OPTIONS, INFERTILITY, POSTMENOPAUSAL BLEEDING.

To schedule, please provide name and telephone number ONLY to: [email protected]