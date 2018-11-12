In Memory of Duane “Goofy” PinardDominica News Online - Monday, November 12th, 2018 at 2:16 PM
It’s been ten years since you left us – you have not been forgotten –
From mom, dad, sister, brother, family members, friends
I want to say thank you to all who continue to express their support to us.
Thank you very much!
The Pinard Family
Correction – He was stolen from his family! May his soul rest in peace