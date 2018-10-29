IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Lynton ScotlandIn The Spotlight - Monday, October 29th, 2018 at 1:56 PM
He was named in Savoy Magazine as one of the top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America. He is from the community of St. Joseph and one of the sons of the soil excelling outside of Dominica.
Lynton Scotland joins Ferdinah Frampton on the In the Spotlight Radio Show tonight from 8pm on Q95. Join us!
Way to go my friend. Very proud of you.
Good grief our old house 🏠 St. Joe. We are proud of your accomplishments. I didn’t listen 👂 to that station, but tonight I will.