These three of the five beauties vying for the title of Miss Dominica, 2019, Aaliyah Martin, Chrisline Tavernier and Anick Williams will join me (Ferdina Frampton) on tonight’s In the Spotlight Radio Show at 8pm on Q95 FM. (The other 2 and Miss Dominica 2017 will be on next week).

You can also view live via www.facebook.com/ferdinaframpton