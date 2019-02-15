JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: AID BANK GENERAL MANAGER2019-02-15 - Friday, January 25th, 2019 at 9:22 AM
GENERAL MANAGER
Application Process:
Application accompanied by Curriculum Vitae with three (3) referees should be submitted no later than February 15, 2019 to:
The Chairman
Board of Directors
Dominica Agricultural Industrial & Development Bank
P.O Box 215
Cnr. Charles Ave & Rawles Lane
Roseau
Commonwealth of Dominica
Envelopes should be marked “CONFIDENTIAL Application for the position of General Manager”.
Or email: corporatesecretary@aidbank.com
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the position of:
GENERAL MANAGER
The General Manager functions as Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, is responsible for the overall strategic and operational performance of the Bank and is answerable to the Board of Directors on all matters.
Main Responsibilities:
- To provide strategic advice to the Board of Directors
– To ensure the implementation of a strong Risk, Compliance and Governance framework
- To ensure that the regulatory framework, AID Bank Act, policies and procedures are complied with
- To ensure soundness and adequacy of the Bank’s financials
- To facilitate effective Strategic Alliances/Networking, Stakeholder Relations
- To promote effective Corporate Image and Communications
Education and/or Experience:
- Master’s degree in Banking, Business Management, Economics, Accounting, Finance or related field.
- Ten years’ experience in Banking or other similar experience at senior managerial level
- The candidate must have knowledge and experience in credit portfolio management
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
- Strong communication, interpersonal and Influencing skills
- Working experience and/or knowledge in Development Banking
- Strong and effective management and leadership skills
- Effective public relations skills
- Capacity to plan, manage and successfully implement strategic plans and policy decisions of the Board of Directors
Computer Skills:
Ability to use computer and peripherals, software (word processing, data base, spread sheet, web browser, e-mail, etc.) is required.
Compensation Package:
A negotiable salary commensurate with the qualifications and experience. The position will be on a contractual basis.
