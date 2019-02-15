GENERAL MANAGER

Application Process:

Application accompanied by Curriculum Vitae with three (3) referees should be submitted no later than February 15, 2019 to:

The Chairman

Board of Directors

Dominica Agricultural Industrial & Development Bank

P.O Box 215

Cnr. Charles Ave & Rawles Lane

Roseau

Commonwealth of Dominica

Envelopes should be marked “CONFIDENTIAL Application for the position of General Manager”.

Or email: corporatesecretary@aidbank.com

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the position of:

GENERAL MANAGER

The General Manager functions as Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, is responsible for the overall strategic and operational performance of the Bank and is answerable to the Board of Directors on all matters.

Main Responsibilities:

To provide strategic advice to the Board of Directors

– To ensure the implementation of a strong Risk, Compliance and Governance framework

To ensure that the regulatory framework, AID Bank Act, policies and procedures are complied with

To ensure soundness and adequacy of the Bank’s financials

To facilitate effective Strategic Alliances/Networking, Stakeholder Relations

To promote effective Corporate Image and Communications

Education and/or Experience:

Master’s degree in Banking, Business Management, Economics, Accounting, Finance or related field. Ten years’ experience in Banking or other similar experience at senior managerial level The candidate must have knowledge and experience in credit portfolio management

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Strong communication, interpersonal and Influencing skills Working experience and/or knowledge in Development Banking Strong and effective management and leadership skills Effective public relations skills Capacity to plan, manage and successfully implement strategic plans and policy decisions of the Board of Directors

Computer Skills:

Ability to use computer and peripherals, software (word processing, data base, spread sheet, web browser, e-mail, etc.) is required.

Compensation Package:

A negotiable salary commensurate with the qualifications and experience. The position will be on a contractual basis.

Application Process:

Applications stating qualifications and experience with the names and addresses of three (3) referees should be sent to the address below to reach no later than February 15, 2019.

The Chairman

Board of Directors

Dominica Agricultural Industrial & Development Bank

P.O Box 215

Cnr. Charles Ave & Rawles Lane

Roseau

Commonwealth of Dominica

Envelopes should be marked “CONFIDENTIAL Application for the position of General Manager”.

Or email: corporatesecretary@aidbank.com