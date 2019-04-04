JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Digicel Finance Supervisor

|JOB TITLE: Finance Supervisor
|DEPARTMENT: FINANCE
|REPORTS TO (TITLE): Chief Financial Officer, with dotted line to Market CEO
|Primary objective of the job:
|· The Finance Supervisor is responsible for the daily oversight of the market’s Finance processes and the direct supervision of Finance Assistant, ensuring that Digicel’s policies and procedures are adhered to.
|Main Duties and Responsibilities:
|· Daily oversight of the market’s finance function and processes.
· Training the shared service centre to complete reconciliations and perform daily and monthly tasks.
· Assist with the collections/receivables from Government, ICT and Corporate customers.
· Assist the hub team with data collection as required.
· Responsible for Finance related reports to local authorities such as regulators, ministry of telecoms etc.
· Organize and lead cheque run final approvals and associated signature co-ordination for the market ensuring that the company’s policies and procedures are followed.
· Supervise the activities of the Finance Assistant and manage their performance.
· Manage local tax audits as required
|Academic qualifications and experience required for job:
|· ACCA Qualified or Similar Qualification
· Minimum 5 years relevant experience
· Big four audit experience will be considered an asset.
· Experience using Great Plains or any accounting system would be considered a valuable asset.
· Telecoms experience will be looked on favourably but is not a pre-requisite.
|Functional Skills:
|· Attention to detail
· Leadership skills
· Self-motivated and result-oriented approach to work
· Strong organizational skills
· Ability to strive in a fast-paced and demanding service environment
· Able to operate autonomously and demonstrate initiative in problem solving, decision making and proactive approach to job.
· Confidentiality
· Initiative and resourcefulness in the conduct of duties.
· Good communication (oral and written) and interpersonal skills.
· Computer Literate in a Microsoft Suite
|Internal/External contacts:
|· Hub Finance Team
· Shared Services
· Internal Employees
· Vendors/Suppliers
|Working Condition: (e.g. dust, dirt, heat, abnormal hours, frequent travel, overtime, etc.
|· Although working hours 8 to 5 Monday to Friday the role may entail working outside of these hours
|Authorized Signature:
Employee: ____________________________ Date: ______________________
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.