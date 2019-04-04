JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Digicel Finance Supervisor

Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at 1:20 PM
JOB TITLE:  Finance Supervisor

 

DEPARTMENT:  FINANCE
REPORTS TO (TITLE):   Chief Financial Officer, with dotted line to Market CEO
Primary objective of the job:
·         The Finance Supervisor is responsible for the daily oversight of the market’s Finance processes and the direct supervision of Finance Assistant, ensuring that Digicel’s policies and procedures are adhered to.
Main Duties and Responsibilities:
·         Daily oversight of the market’s finance function and processes.

·         Training the shared service centre to complete reconciliations and perform daily and monthly tasks.

·         Assist with the collections/receivables from Government, ICT and Corporate customers.

·         Assist the hub team with data collection as required.

·         Responsible for Finance related reports to local authorities such as regulators, ministry of telecoms etc.

·         Organize and lead cheque run final approvals and associated signature co-ordination for the market ensuring that the company’s policies and procedures are followed.

·         Supervise the activities of the Finance Assistant and manage their performance.

·         Manage local tax audits as required

Academic qualifications and experience required for job:
·         ACCA Qualified or Similar Qualification

·         Minimum 5 years relevant experience

·         Big four audit experience will be considered an asset.

·         Experience using Great Plains or any accounting system would be considered a valuable asset.

·         Telecoms experience will be looked on favourably but is not a pre-requisite.

Functional Skills:
·         Attention to detail

·         Leadership skills

·         Self-motivated and result-oriented approach to work

·         Strong organizational skills

·         Ability to strive in a fast-paced and demanding service environment

·         Able to operate autonomously and demonstrate initiative in problem solving, decision making and proactive approach to job.

·         Confidentiality

·         Initiative and resourcefulness in the conduct of duties.

·         Good communication (oral and written) and interpersonal skills.

·         Computer Literate in a Microsoft Suite

Internal/External contacts:
·         Hub Finance Team

·         Shared Services

·         Internal Employees

·         Vendors/Suppliers

Working Condition: (e.g. dust, dirt, heat, abnormal hours, frequent travel, overtime, etc.
·         Although working hours 8 to 5 Monday to Friday the role may entail working outside of these hours
