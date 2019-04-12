JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Digicel Government Contract Vacancies

Mobilizing and moving the Government relationship forward as defined by delivering double digit revenue growth, developing innovative and new E-Government solutions, stewarding double digit service satisfaction results through relationship development and being a visible part of a high performing/high achieving culture that is known for being infectious about their customer, their business, their team and their results.

Sales performance to target, forecasting and forecast accuracy, market and sales KPI’s (leading and lagging), Sales Playbook/Process compliance and customer satisfaction. Government insight resulting from the development, implementation and execution of their Government Account Development Plan will be vital to ensure resource alignment, optimal customer satisfaction, financial growth and investment prioritization in their market and Government base.

Reporting to the CEO or lead Commercial Officer this person will be accountable and responsible for the relationship, sales and customer satisfaction outcomes including sales target achievement (new business, retention and year on year revenue growth), customer satisfaction and relationship development in their Government base.