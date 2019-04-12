JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Digicel Government Contract Vacancies

SEE JOB PROFILES BELOW
JOB TITLE: Head of Government Services
|DEPARTMENT: ICT Department
|REPORTS TO (TITLE): Project Manager
|Primary objective of the job:
|The Head of Government Services will lead the sales and customer satisfaction results for the Government Account in the market.
Reporting to the CEO or lead Commercial Officer this person will be accountable and responsible for the relationship, sales and customer satisfaction outcomes including sales target achievement (new business, retention and year on year revenue growth), customer satisfaction and relationship development in their Government base.
Sales performance to target, forecasting and forecast accuracy, market and sales KPI’s (leading and lagging), Sales Playbook/Process compliance and customer satisfaction. Government insight resulting from the development, implementation and execution of their Government Account Development Plan will be vital to ensure resource alignment, optimal customer satisfaction, financial growth and investment prioritization in their market and Government base.
Mobilizing and moving the Government relationship forward as defined by delivering double digit revenue growth, developing innovative and new E-Government solutions, stewarding double digit service satisfaction results through relationship development and being a visible part of a high performing/high achieving culture that is known for being infectious about their customer, their business, their team and their results.
|Main Duties and Responsibilities:
|· Lead the achievement of all sales objectives inclusive of sales targets, revenue and debt by new business acquisition, Government retention (reduced churn), notable improved customer service satisfaction and Government engagement.
· Author, implement and lead in collaboration with their Government (s) and the business the Government Account Development Plan representing the strategy, vision and Government road map for mutual growth, improved relationship/customer experience and achievement of business goals.
· Lead and win (externally with the Government and internally within the business) all new business acquisition opportunities annually and ensure 100% Government business retention.
· Be the “Government ambassador” internally by leading the functional support teams (service, finance, product… etc.) to deliver Government visible improvement plans where needed to improve customer experience, reduce/eliminate debt and deliver valuable solutions as defined by the Government.
· Accountable for the development of high quality proposals, bids and propositions to the Government audience that result in new business, relationships and solutions in their Government base.
· Develop and own key relationships within their Government (s) base and cultivate meaningful new “win/win” relationships and “Government coaches” that result in mutual success for the Government and Digicel.
· Develop a new business acquisition opportunity roadmap inclusive of Government, value, solution, investment required and timing in their first 9 months and refreshed bi-annually.
· Commit to and adopt the sales Premiere Sales Metrics that include => 100% of sales on target rolling average, 5:1 pipeline to target ratio, 100% data accuracy, customer meetings and attendance at events, customer response times, 75% YoY win rate by value improvement, etc.
· Maintain 100% compliance with the sales KPI reporting and cadence inclusive of leading and lagging sales indicators, Sales Playbook, Sales Process, market insight and performance to sales targets.
|Skills and Requirements:
|· Bachelor’s degree required.
· 4 years sales/business development experience with demonstrated success in a service provider environment.
· Demonstrated sales target achievement/over achievement required.
· Government and business established relationships in their market required.
· Target Account Selling, Salesforce methodology, Miller Heiman, value based selling and or other sales system and methodology experience preferred.
· High standard of written, Microsoft Office and market language skills required.
· High standard of communication/presentation skills across the spectrum of Government audience required. High emotional intelligence and listening skills required.
· Focused, passionate and relentless in their ability to achieve their goals as well as collaborate across the external and internal broader community to enable mutual success. A “win/win” approach to their profession and goals.
|Seniority Level:
|o Mid to Senior Level
|Industry:
|o Telecommunications
o Construction
o ICT
|Employment Type:
|o Full-time
JOB TITLE: ICT Pre-Sales Engineer
|DEPARTMENT: ICT Department
|REPORTS TO (TITLE): Head of Government Services
|Primary objective of the job:
|The Pre-sales Engineer supports the B2B sales productivity and deal flow by securing the technical closure of more complex enterprise class solutions.
The Pre-sales Engineer collaborates with sales, services, engineering, and technical support resources to ensure that proposed deals include solutions that accurately address customer needs, and are appropriately supported by key customer technical decision makers.
The Pre-sales Engineer is responsible for achieving a profit and productivity quota made up of the combined expectations of the sales resources, market and the B2B channel.
|Main Duties and Responsibilities:
|Skills and Requirements:
· Experience and professional certification may be considered in lieu of educational background
|Seniority Level:
|o Mid to Senior Level
|Industry:
|o Telecommunications
o Construction
o ICT
|Employment Type:
|o Full-time
JOB TITLE: Contract Executive
|DEPARTMENT: ICT Department
|REPORTS TO (TITLE): TBC
|Primary objective of the job:
|A tremendous opportunity to join Digicel in Dominica to manage the Government of Dominica contract, as we embark with the Government to digitalize the country under a 15 year PPP relationship announced Monday, January 13, 2019.
An exciting and growth opportunity in Roseau, Dominica for a Contract Executive position responsible for all contract and commercial terms associated with the GoCD contract and business solutions.
Must be able to work concurrently on a variety of contractual and commercial projects, applying the principles of the GoCD contract into a contract management system for engagement with the client as well as internally.
Adherence, compliance and reporting on contractual KPI’s and credits as well as ensuring that the contract and spirit of the contract is maintained over the lifecycle of the relationship. Applying inputs from multiple functional areas including product, service, legal, risk and sales to manage the GoCD contract to optimize the contract, Digicel relationship and mitigate risk.
Working in a dynamic, collaborative and competitive environment this individual should be adept at applying sound commercial and contractual principles to managing this vital relationship inclusive of SLA treatment, risk management and mitigation and early advisement… employing a RAG technique to business and contract management
|Main Duties and Responsibilities:
|§ Develop the contractual and commercial strategy for the GoCD contract and Government relationship.
§ Develop and own a contract management operational system inclusive of client and internal meeting , reporting and engagement system on contract KPI’s, compliance, risks and opportunities
§ Lead a cross-functional deal team of several contributors to provide inputs into the contractual and commercial function
§ Develop a quality control system that validates costs, credits, revenues and EBITDA from the contract.
§ Manage the financial and commercial elements contract to the required timelines and present the financials/commercial elements to the Dominica Executive and Group Team monthly
§ Attend all key internal and external meetings as the contract and relationship progresses
§ Establish and lead their own client relationships with the GoCD
§ Introduce innovation that enables continuous improvement for our client (GoCD) and our business
|Skills and Requirements:
|· Bachelor’s Degree in a financial field preferred.
· 5 years commercial/contractual experience required.
· High level of commercial proficiency required.
· High level of communication skills (oral, written, presentation); must be able to communicate effectively with senior leaders, Government Officials and colleagues.
· Strong knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Access.
· Self-motivated and able to coordinate and prioritize multiple tasks.
· Able to implement and manage process.
· Focused, passionate and relentless in their ability to work with people and customers to achieve their goals and deliver successful outcomes for the clients, team and business.
|Seniority Level:
|o Mid to Senior Level
|Industry:
|o Telecommunications
o Construction
o ICT
|Employment Type:
|o Full-time
JOB TITLE: Customer Experience Executive
|DEPARTMENT: ICT Department
|REPORTS TO (TITLE): TBC
|Primary objective of the job:
|The role of Customer Experience Executive is to coordinate all activities relating to customer experience including but not limited to customer care, customer support with a view to enhancing the overall customer experience. They will coordinate with other departments, hub and central supports including the call centers and report on activities and initiatives to the local CEO.
|Main Duties and Responsibilities:
|· Ensuring all customer experience targets are consistently met
· Liaising with other Managers, team leaders, operatives and third parties to gather information and resolve Customer issues.
· Monitoring random customer interaction to improve quality, minimize errors and track operative performance.
· Maintain up-to-date knowledge of industry developments and impact on the networks
· Any other duties as assigned by any person duly authorized and identified by the Company.
· This job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice
|Skills and Requirements:
|The ideal candidate must:
· Be an organized self-starter with drive, excellent time management skills and exhibits initiative.
· Be flexible to respond to customer issues outside of normal hours as needed.
· Have strong communication, interpersonal and analytical skills at a senior level.
· Have excellent creative skills and a proven track record of achievement in customer care.
· Have an excellent understanding of all relevant operating systems in place from time to time( such as, Minsat, Ecare, Cain, GLDS, TRUVIZION and CCF)
· Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office
· Have a proven track record of delivering on time with tight reporting deadlines
· Requires a strong knowledge of relevant business practices and procedure
· Ability to work unsupervised and handle multiple priority assignments simultaneously
· Excellent troubleshooting and analytical skills
· Ability to meet deadlines while paying attention to detail
· High degree of initiative and creativity
|Seniority Level:
|o Mid to Senior Level
|Industry:
|o Telecommunications
o ICT
|Employment Type:
|o Full-time
