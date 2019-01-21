JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Epic CommunicationsEpic Communications - Monday, January 21st, 2019 at 7:27 PM
EPIC Communications Inc is seeking 2 NETWORK TECHNICIANS.
|
Job Description:
The Senior Network Technician maintains and supervises all in–house jobs and reports to the Engineer.
|
Role and Responsibilities
· Workstation Maintenance in-house.
· Maintenance of the Network
· P.B.X, Digital Signage, Cable Management Maintenance
· Equipment Sourcing for quotations
· Preventative checks and maintenance (PCAM) for clients
Qualifications and Education Requirements
· Competition of College Level Education with CXC’s in Mathematics and English Language.
· A Diploma in Networking
· 3-5 years of experience in the IT Networking & Maintenance
· Computer Literacy – Competent in the use of Microsoft Office with the ability to learn new applications
· 2 years Supervisory skills
· Thorough knowledge of operating systems, coding, wiring, computer repairs and networking
· Associate’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or any relevant CompTIA Certification
Other REQUIREMENTS AND SKILLS
· Valid driver’s license
· Excellent listening and interpersonal skills
· Experience in customer service and billing
· Excellent written and oral communication skills
· Ability to work independently and as part of a team
· Able to install and use programs such as Quick Books Pro, Microsoft Office etc
· Willing to learn
All resumes should be submitted no later than January 29th 2019.
Kindly drop off resume addressed to the Human Resource Manager at the EPIC Communications main office, Great Marlborough Street, Roseau, Dominica or email resume to info@epic.dm
