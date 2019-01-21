Role and Responsibilities

· Workstation Maintenance in-house.

· Maintenance of the Network

· P.B.X, Digital Signage, Cable Management Maintenance

· Equipment Sourcing for quotations

· Preventative checks and maintenance (PCAM) for clients

Qualifications and Education Requirements

· Competition of College Level Education with CXC’s in Mathematics and English Language.

· A Diploma in Networking

· 3-5 years of experience in the IT Networking & Maintenance

· Computer Literacy – Competent in the use of Microsoft Office with the ability to learn new applications

· 2 years Supervisory skills

· Thorough knowledge of operating systems, coding, wiring, computer repairs and networking

· Associate’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or any relevant CompTIA Certification

Other REQUIREMENTS AND SKILLS

· Valid driver’s license

· Excellent listening and interpersonal skills

· Experience in customer service and billing

· Excellent written and oral communication skills

· Ability to work independently and as part of a team

· Able to install and use programs such as Quick Books Pro, Microsoft Office etc

· Willing to learn