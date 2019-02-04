JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Forklift Driver/Warehouse Worker/HandymanDominica News Online - Monday, February 4th, 2019 at 2:41 PM
JOB OPPORTUNITY
FORKLIFT DRIVER/WAREHOUSE WORKER/HANDYMAN
Skilled, motivated, hardworking male worker wanted for immediate employment at
Home N’Tools Dominica, on the DCP COMPOUND at Belfast.
Drop in your application to the office on the compound or send an email to
