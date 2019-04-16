JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: General Manager

VACANCY
GENERAL MANAGER
Background:
A hospitality company in Dominica is in search of a General Manager to oversee its operations.
Job Summary
The General Manager oversees all aspects of the hotel in accordance with Company mission statement, including maximization of financial performance, revenue and occupancy, guest satisfaction, and employee development/satisfaction within established quality standards.
Job Specific Task
Guests satisfaction
Interacts with guests and other customers on a frequent basis to obtain feedback about their experiences on property; utilizes guest/customer feedback to recognize outstanding employee service performance and improve service delivery;
Business Strategy Execution
Executes and implements plans designed to maximize customer satisfaction, profitability, and market share and ensures that property business plans and employees are aligned with business strategies;
Sales and Marketing and revenue management
Works closely with Sales and Marketing and revenue management teams to develop revenue generating strategies for property; identifies new business leads, develops tailored sales approach, and actively pursues leads with Sales and Marketing team; validates that sales and marketing strategy is aligned with brand strategy and is effectively executed against established goals;
Employee and Labor Relations
Verifies that all employees are treated fairly, and with respect; builds rapport with employees and works with Human Resources to maximize employee engagement and satisfaction
Essential:
- Master’s Degree in Business Management, Hospitality Management, or related field.
- Managerial and hospitality Experience
- Previous experience within 4 star properties
- A stable proven track record of success within the hospitality sector
Competencies:
- Leadership
- Exceptional guest relations
- Strong marketing and financial management skills
- Creativity
- Operational excellence
- Entrepreneurial management
Important to Know:
- Job demands long hours and being on call 24×7
- Living in or around the Roseau area is required
- Compensation is negotiable, dependent on experience.
Interested applicants are to send Cover Letter, Resume and the names and contact information for two (2) professional references to:
- info@vfinc.org with subject heading: General Manager, Hospitality Sector or
Mail to: General Manager, Hospitality Sector, VF Inc, 37 Cork Street, Top Floor, Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica.
