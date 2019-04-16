JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: General Manager

VACANCY

GENERAL MANAGER

Background:

A hospitality company in Dominica is in search of a General Manager to oversee its operations.

Job Summary

The General Manager oversees all aspects of the hotel in accordance with Company mission statement, including maximization of financial performance, revenue and occupancy, guest satisfaction, and employee development/satisfaction within established quality standards.

Job Specific Task

Guests satisfaction

Interacts with guests and other customers on a frequent basis to obtain feedback about their experiences on property; utilizes guest/customer feedback to recognize outstanding employee service performance and improve service delivery;

Business Strategy Execution

Executes and implements plans designed to maximize customer satisfaction, profitability, and market share and ensures that property business plans and employees are aligned with business strategies;

Sales and Marketing and revenue management

Works closely with Sales and Marketing and revenue management teams to develop revenue generating strategies for property; identifies new business leads, develops tailored sales approach, and actively pursues leads with Sales and Marketing team; validates that sales and marketing strategy is aligned with brand strategy and is effectively executed against established goals;

Employee and Labor Relations

Verifies that all employees are treated fairly, and with respect; builds rapport with employees and works with Human Resources to maximize employee engagement and satisfaction

Essential:

Master’s Degree in Business Management, Hospitality Management, or related field.

Managerial and hospitality Experience

Previous experience within 4 star properties

A stable proven track record of success within the hospitality sector

Competencies:

Leadership

Exceptional guest relations

Strong marketing and financial management skills

Creativity

Operational excellence

Entrepreneurial management

Important to Know:

Job demands long hours and being on call 24×7

Living in or around the Roseau area is required

Compensation is negotiable, dependent on experience.

Interested applicants are to send Cover Letter, Resume and the names and contact information for two (2) professional references to:

info@vfinc.org with subject heading: General Manager, Hospitality Sector or

Mail to: General Manager, Hospitality Sector, VF Inc, 37 Cork Street, Top Floor, Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica.