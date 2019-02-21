VACANCY NOTICE

HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGER

The Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) requires a suitably qualified professional to fill a leadership/management position of Human Resource Manager.

Job Statement:

Under the direction of the Director of Tourism and the Executive Director of Discover and Invest Dominica Authorities, the Human Resource Manager coordinates, administers, directs and develops quality control systems for all activities related to the human resource function for both Authorities. Provides a comprehensive range of strategic and administrative human resource advice and services to management and staff; develops and implements diverse human resource strategies, programs and initiatives in support of the authorities’ vision and goals. Develop, administer and communicate all human resource policies, protocols and procedures in accordance with established policy.

Functions:

Oversees and administers the recruitment of management and professional support staff for the Authorities; provides expert guidance and consultation to management in all aspects of the recruitment, selection, and compensation process.

Provides consultation, leadership, and quality control in the administration and interpretation of employment, employee relations, and performance management policies, systems, procedures, and documentation.

Develops and implements internal protocols and procedures in accordance with existing employment law, regulations, policies and systems.

Conducts investigations and makes recommendations as appropriate regarding issues of staff disputes and grievances, staff misconduct, and policy infractions; coordinates grievance management and related documentation, and provides mediation, advice and guidance to management in these areas, as appropriate.

Designs and implements human resources programs, services, strategies, and initiatives that are responsive to the needs of both Authorities and integrated with overall policy.

Provides day-to-day guidance and support to management regarding human resource practices, interpretation of the Authorities human resources policies, problem resolution, and compliance with the laws of Dominica.

Performing training needs analyses as appropriate, and initiates, develops, and/or coordinates the implementation of specific training and development programs for management and staff; conducts new employee orientation and associated activities.

Education/Training and Experience:

This position requires a Master’s Degree or equivalent in Human Resource Management or related discipline plus five (5) years relevant work experience or training OR the equivalent combination of education and experience.

The incumbent should have professional level training and working knowledge in:

Human Resource Information Systems

Personnel management

Industrial relations

Job development and classification

Team building

Labour laws

Corporate communication

Compensation systems

Customer service

Competencies:

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office tools

High level of proficiency in the use of Information and Communication Technologies

Sound understanding of business principles and the commercial environment within which the authorities operate.

Excellent interpersonal, written and verbal communication skills and experience interacting with high profile executives and clients.

Strong analytical, organizational and project management skills. Ability to handle multiple tasks and deadlines.

Managerial/Supervisory experience with the ability to lead and motivate a team with minimal supervision.

Conditions of Recruitment:

The position is to be filled on a contractual basis, subject to renewal upon decision by the Board of Directors.

Application Process and Timeline:

Indicate your interest by forwarding your Cover Letter, Resume and three (3) references to include at least two (2) most recent employers in sealed envelopes, marked Confidential Application for the Position of Human Resource Manager, Discover Dominica Authority and addressed to:

The CEO/Director of Tourism

Discover Dominica Authority

Ground and 1st Floor, 5-7 Great Marlborough Street

Roseau, Dominica

Email: vwatt@investdominica.dm

Closing date for receipt of applications is March 15, 2019.