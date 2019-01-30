Share
Vacancy

Logistics & Safety Officer

 

JARS SALES & SERVICES CO. LTD. is a Construction Co. that offers various services in the construction industry.

The Logistics and Safety Officer will carry out the following:

  • To assist with the distribution, storage recording of materials/inventory and the distribution, storage recording, repairs and maintenance of equipment/tools and report to the Managing Director or his representative on the quantities, status and location of the said materials, tools inventory and equipment.
  • To work closely with the contractor/sub-contractor, technical officers as well as relevant personnel associated with the project implementation.
  • To ensure that health and safety procedures are enforced and complied with

 

Please send your application to the following address by 12th February 2019

JARS SALES & SERVICES CO. LTD

Corner of Cross Lane and Kennedy Avenue

Roseau

Dominica

Tel/Fax: 1-767-449-9865

 

Or email to

info@jarssales.com