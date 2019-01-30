JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: JARS Sales and ServicesDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 30th, 2019 at 1:17 PM
Vacancy
Logistics & Safety Officer
JARS SALES & SERVICES CO. LTD. is a Construction Co. that offers various services in the construction industry.
The Logistics and Safety Officer will carry out the following:
- To assist with the distribution, storage recording of materials/inventory and the distribution, storage recording, repairs and maintenance of equipment/tools and report to the Managing Director or his representative on the quantities, status and location of the said materials, tools inventory and equipment.
- To work closely with the contractor/sub-contractor, technical officers as well as relevant personnel associated with the project implementation.
- To ensure that health and safety procedures are enforced and complied with
Please send your application to the following address by 12th February 2019
JARS SALES & SERVICES CO. LTD
Corner of Cross Lane and Kennedy Avenue
Roseau
Dominica
Tel/Fax: 1-767-449-9865
Or email to
