Vacancy

Logistics & Safety Officer

JARS SALES & SERVICES CO. LTD. is a Construction Co. that offers various services in the construction industry.

The Logistics and Safety Officer will carry out the following:

To assist with the distribution, storage recording of materials/inventory and the distribution, storage recording, repairs and maintenance of equipment/tools and report to the Managing Director or his representative on the quantities, status and location of the said materials, tools inventory and equipment.

To work closely with the contractor/sub-contractor, technical officers as well as relevant personnel associated with the project implementation.

To ensure that health and safety procedures are enforced and complied with

Please send your application to the following address by 12th February 2019

JARS SALES & SERVICES CO. LTD

Corner of Cross Lane and Kennedy Avenue

Roseau

Dominica

Tel/Fax: 1-767-449-9865

Or email to

info@jarssales.com