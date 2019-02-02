JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Service Station AttendantDominica News Online - Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 at 8:41 AM
Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the position of Service Station Attendant at National Petroleum.
Applicants must be mature with good interpersonal skills and should possess a minimum of at least four (4) CXC or GCE subjects.
Interested persons are asked to send their applications to The Country Manager P.O Box 134 Friday, February 8th 2019.
