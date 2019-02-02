Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the position of Service Station Attendant at National Petroleum.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the positions of Service Station Attendant at National Petroleum.

Applicants must be mature with good interpersonal skills and should possess a minimum of at least four (4) CXC or GCE subjects.

Interested persons are asked to send their applications to The Country Manager P.O Box 134 Friday, February 8th 2019.