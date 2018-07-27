Short term Consultancy with Caribbean Aqua-Terrestrial Solutions

Position of

Environmental Management Specialist Constructor/Carpenter-Tantan Village Development Corporation office complex, Tantan Constructor/Carpenter-Local Area management Authority (LAMA) Building, Soufriere.

The purpose of these short term consultancies are to conduct an assessment of the watershed to assist in the development of a sustainable resource management plan for the marine management area and to refurbish offices with the inclusion of information centres that will improve information exchange with the public in both the Cabrits National Park Marine Sections and the SSMR. All eligible individuals and/or firms are invited to apply.

To apply kindly send letter of interest together with complete set of annexes as a single PDF to: giz.serviceskaribik@giz.de. The deadline for receipt of all applications and complete set of annexes is Thursday, August 09, 2018th at 4:00 pm.