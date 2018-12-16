VACANCIES

We are seeking candidates to fill the following positions:-

Restaurant Manager

The Restaurant Manager will be responsible for upholding the image of the Palisades Restaurant by overseeing the daily operations ensuring guests receive quality meals and the highest level of service.

The key responsibilities include but not limited to:

Playing an active role in preparing the Food and Beverage marketing and promotion plan and strategy and maintaining the revenue, profitability and quality goals to maximize restaurant occupancy.

Engaging in the hiring, coaching, training and disciplinary processes for the Department in collaboration with the Food and Beverage Manager and Human Resources

Ensuring a visible presence during meal times, monitors customer service levels and provides operational support, as needed.

Qualifications & Requirements

A Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in Hospitality Studies, Hotel or Restaurant Management

A minimum of five years’ previous experience in a similar role

A combination of training and education and practical experience will be considered as an

alternative

Must possess in-depth knowledge of service and guest interaction techniques.

Knowledge of Reservations and Table Management Software System would be advantageous.

Staff Cook

The Staff Cook will cook and set up staff lunch and dinner in the Cafeteria. Additionally, the cook is responsible for stocking supplies and maintaining the cleanliness of the cafeteria.

Qualifications & Requirements

Prior cooking experience required

Valid Food Handler’s Permit

Must be available to work Monday to Friday 10 am to 6 pm

Kitchen Steward

The Kitchen Steward is responsible for washing, sanitizing, organizing and replenishment of all dishes, utensils, equipment, food storage areas, floors and food preparation areas including storage and stocking of food supplies.

Qualifications & Specifications

Experience in similar capacity

Experience in operating kitchen equipment and tools

Valid Food Handler’s Permit

Must be physically fit and able to lift heavy objects

Must be able to work with industrial strength cleaning chemicals

Room Service Attendant

The Room Service Attendant takes guests order by phone and delivers food and drinks along with the necessary crockery and condiments.

Qualifications & Specifications

Experience in Food & Beverage Service

Must be physically fit and able to safely lift and carry food trays

Valid Food Handler’s Permit

Interested candidates please submit your resume to hrm@fortyounghotel.com