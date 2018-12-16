JOB VACANCIES: Fort Young HotelDominica News Online - Sunday, December 16th, 2018 at 9:44 AM
VACANCIES
We are seeking candidates to fill the following positions:-
Restaurant Manager
The Restaurant Manager will be responsible for upholding the image of the Palisades Restaurant by overseeing the daily operations ensuring guests receive quality meals and the highest level of service.
The key responsibilities include but not limited to:
- Playing an active role in preparing the Food and Beverage marketing and promotion plan and strategy and maintaining the revenue, profitability and quality goals to maximize restaurant occupancy.
- Engaging in the hiring, coaching, training and disciplinary processes for the Department in collaboration with the Food and Beverage Manager and Human Resources
- Ensuring a visible presence during meal times, monitors customer service levels and provides operational support, as needed.
Qualifications & Requirements
A Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in Hospitality Studies, Hotel or Restaurant Management
A minimum of five years’ previous experience in a similar role
A combination of training and education and practical experience will be considered as an
alternative
Must possess in-depth knowledge of service and guest interaction techniques.
Knowledge of Reservations and Table Management Software System would be advantageous.
Staff Cook
The Staff Cook will cook and set up staff lunch and dinner in the Cafeteria. Additionally, the cook is responsible for stocking supplies and maintaining the cleanliness of the cafeteria.
Qualifications & Requirements
Prior cooking experience required
Valid Food Handler’s Permit
Must be available to work Monday to Friday 10 am to 6 pm
Kitchen Steward
The Kitchen Steward is responsible for washing, sanitizing, organizing and replenishment of all dishes, utensils, equipment, food storage areas, floors and food preparation areas including storage and stocking of food supplies.
Qualifications & Specifications
Experience in similar capacity
Experience in operating kitchen equipment and tools
Valid Food Handler’s Permit
Must be physically fit and able to lift heavy objects
Must be able to work with industrial strength cleaning chemicals
Room Service Attendant
The Room Service Attendant takes guests order by phone and delivers food and drinks along with the necessary crockery and condiments.
Qualifications & Specifications
Experience in Food & Beverage Service
Must be physically fit and able to safely lift and carry food trays
Valid Food Handler’s Permit
Interested candidates please submit your resume to hrm@fortyounghotel.com
