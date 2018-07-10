Applications are open to suitably qualified persons for the position of Operations Officer at Tropical Shipping.

Job Summary: Responsible for tracking all Tropical Shipping’s equipment moving both in and out of the Port, keep inventory, and generate reports to be sent to regional office. Coordinates with the Operations Personnel to ensure that all company requirements are met for the receiving and delivery of cargo.

Experience: Two years experience in the Shipping Industry

Education: High School Diploma or equivalent

License: Valid Driver’s License and Valid Passport

Send applications to:

Human Resource Manager

Archipelago Trading Ltd

P.O Box 21

Roseau

Commonwealth of Dominica

Deadline for receipt of applications is Friday, July 20th, 2018.