Job Vacancy Notice – Tropical ShippingArchipelago Trading - Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 at 11:25 PM
Applications are open to suitably qualified persons for the position of Operations Officer at Tropical Shipping.
Job Summary: Responsible for tracking all Tropical Shipping’s equipment moving both in and out of the Port, keep inventory, and generate reports to be sent to regional office. Coordinates with the Operations Personnel to ensure that all company requirements are met for the receiving and delivery of cargo.
Experience: Two years experience in the Shipping Industry
Education: High School Diploma or equivalent
License: Valid Driver’s License and Valid Passport
Send applications to:
Human Resource Manager
Archipelago Trading Ltd
P.O Box 21
Roseau
Commonwealth of Dominica
Deadline for receipt of applications is Friday, July 20th, 2018.
