JOB VACANCY: Sales Associate – Jewelry Store in ST. KittsDominica News Online - Thursday, July 19th, 2018 at 11:38 AM
Seeking experienced sales associate / secretary for high end Jewlery retail store in St. Kitts.
Excellent salary for the right candidate.
Must have excellent English communication skills, energetic , and people friendly.
Please send resume and picture ID to Vinnieroyalgems@gmail.com
serious inquiries only and must be willing to relocate to St Kitts.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.