Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the following positions:

  1.  PRINCIPAL –  ST MARY’S ACADEMY
  2.  PRINCIPAL – CONVENT PREPARATORY SCHOOL

Applicants should:

  • Be practising Catholics
  • Hold a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Management from a reputable university
  • Have served as a trained teacher at the middle management level for at least five years
  • Possess supervisory and financial management skills
  • Possess excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • Be under sixty (60) years of age.

A working knowledge of ICT skills would be a decided advantage.

 

Principal – St Mary’s Academy

  • The successful applicant must be prepared to give a commitment to the advancement of the Essential Elements of Christian Brothers Education
  • Salary will be commensurate with that of Principal, Secondary School in the Public Service.

 

Principal – Convent Preparatory School

Salary will be commensurate with that of Principal, Primary School in the Public Service.

Applications for both positions should include a current curriculum vitae and TWO letters of recommendation from:

  • Former employer attesting to the applicant’s qualifications and suitability
  • The applicant’s Parish Priest,

and must be under confidential cover, addressed to:

Bishop of the Diocese of Roseau

P O Box 790

Roseau

Commonwealth of Dominica

to reach him by 11 July 2018.

 

Only short-listed applicants will be acknowledged.