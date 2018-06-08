JOB VACANCY: School Principals neededBishop's Office - Friday, June 8th, 2018 at 11:56 AM
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the following positions:
- PRINCIPAL – ST MARY’S ACADEMY
- PRINCIPAL – CONVENT PREPARATORY SCHOOL
Applicants should:
- Be practising Catholics
- Hold a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Management from a reputable university
- Have served as a trained teacher at the middle management level for at least five years
- Possess supervisory and financial management skills
- Possess excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Be under sixty (60) years of age.
A working knowledge of ICT skills would be a decided advantage.
Principal – St Mary’s Academy
- The successful applicant must be prepared to give a commitment to the advancement of the Essential Elements of Christian Brothers Education
- Salary will be commensurate with that of Principal, Secondary School in the Public Service.
Principal – Convent Preparatory School
Salary will be commensurate with that of Principal, Primary School in the Public Service.
Applications for both positions should include a current curriculum vitae and TWO letters of recommendation from:
- Former employer attesting to the applicant’s qualifications and suitability
- The applicant’s Parish Priest,
and must be under confidential cover, addressed to:
Bishop of the Diocese of Roseau
P O Box 790
Roseau
Commonwealth of Dominica
to reach him by 11 July 2018.
Only short-listed applicants will be acknowledged.
