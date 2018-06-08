Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the following positions:

PRINCIPAL – ST MARY’S ACADEMY PRINCIPAL – CONVENT PREPARATORY SCHOOL

Applicants should:

Be practising Catholics

Hold a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Management from a reputable university

Have served as a trained teacher at the middle management level for at least five years

Possess supervisory and financial management skills

Possess excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Be under sixty (60) years of age.

A working knowledge of ICT skills would be a decided advantage.

Principal – St Mary’s Academy

The successful applicant must be prepared to give a commitment to the advancement of the Essential Elements of Christian Brothers Education

Salary will be commensurate with that of Principal, Secondary School in the Public Service.

Principal – Convent Preparatory School

Salary will be commensurate with that of Principal, Primary School in the Public Service.

Applications for both positions should include a current curriculum vitae and TWO letters of recommendation from:

Former employer attesting to the applicant’s qualifications and suitability

The applicant’s Parish Priest,

and must be under confidential cover, addressed to:

Bishop of the Diocese of Roseau

P O Box 790

Roseau

Commonwealth of Dominica

to reach him by 11 July 2018.

Only short-listed applicants will be acknowledged.