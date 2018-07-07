LIAT continues to monitor Tropical Storm Beryl which is currently moving towards the Lesser Antilles. LIAT wishes to advise that based on the projected path of the tropical storm that the following flights are cancelled:

Sunday 8th July

LI 323 from Antigua to Dominica

LI 324 from Dominica to Antigua

Monday 9th July

LI 773 from Antigua to Dominica

LI 773 from Dominica to Barbados

LI 302 from Barbados to Dominica

LI 303 from Dominica to Barbados

LIAT will waive all fees for changes made by passengers on these flights for the period of

one week until July 15th.

We advise our passengers to contact LIAT’s Call Centre for rebooking and advice on

travel.

Reservations

To call Toll Free from destinations within the Caribbean Region1-888-844-5428

To Call Antigua from Other Countries 1-268-480-5601/2

To call from Barbados 1-246 434 5428

Passengers with onward connections are advised to contact the respective regional and international carriers.

The next update will be issued on Sunday 8th July,2018 at 2:00 p.m.