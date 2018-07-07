ANNOUNCEMENT: LIAT continues to monitor Tropical Storm BerylDominica News Online - Saturday, July 7th, 2018 at 8:53 PM
LIAT continues to monitor Tropical Storm Beryl which is currently moving towards the Lesser Antilles. LIAT wishes to advise that based on the projected path of the tropical storm that the following flights are cancelled:
Sunday 8th July
LI 323 from Antigua to Dominica
LI 324 from Dominica to Antigua
Monday 9th July
LI 773 from Antigua to Dominica
LI 773 from Dominica to Barbados
LI 302 from Barbados to Dominica
LI 303 from Dominica to Barbados
LIAT will waive all fees for changes made by passengers on these flights for the period of
one week until July 15th.
We advise our passengers to contact LIAT’s Call Centre for rebooking and advice on
travel.
Reservations
To call Toll Free from destinations within the Caribbean Region1-888-844-5428
To Call Antigua from Other Countries 1-268-480-5601/2
To call from Barbados 1-246 434 5428
Passengers with onward connections are advised to contact the respective regional and international carriers.
The next update will be issued on Sunday 8th July,2018 at 2:00 p.m.
