New Zealand High Commission invites applications to New Zealand High Commission FundNew Zealand High Commission - Tuesday, October 9th, 2018 at 2:55 PM
The New Zealand High Commission in Bridgetown is inviting applications from community groups, NGOs and similar organisations to the New Zealand High Commission Fund.
The Fund supports small scale, short-term community projects that contribute to wider community well-being.
The High Commission welcomes proposals in the following areas:
- Agriculture
- The environment (including recycling)
- Women’s economic empowerment
- Youth economic empowerment
The maximum amount for a single project is approximately XC$44,000 (NZ$25,000).
Applications should be received by 31 October 2018.
For further information contact:
New Zealand High Commission
Bridgetown, Barbados
Tel: +1-246-622-7800
Website: www.mfat.govt.nz/barbados
Email: nzhcbarbados@mfat.govt.nz
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.