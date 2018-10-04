The New Zealand High Commission in Bridgetown is inviting applications from community groups, NGOs and similar organisations to the New Zealand High Commission Fund.

The Fund supports small scale, short-term community projects that contribute to wider community well-being.

 

The High Commission welcomes proposals in the following areas:

  • Agriculture
  • The environment (including recycling)
  • Women’s economic empowerment
  • Youth economic empowerment 

The maximum amount for a single project is approximately XC$44,000 (NZ$25,000). 

 

Applications should be received by 31 October 2018. 

For further information contact:

New Zealand High Commission

Bridgetown, Barbados

Tel: +1-246-622-7800

Website: www.mfat.govt.nz/barbados   

Email: nzhcbarbados@mfat.govt.nz     