The New Zealand High Commission in Bridgetown is inviting applications from community groups, NGOs and similar organisations to the New Zealand High Commission Fund.

The Fund supports small scale, short-term community projects that contribute to wider community well-being.

The High Commission welcomes proposals in the following areas:

Agriculture

The environment (including recycling)

Women’s economic empowerment

Youth economic empowerment

The maximum amount for a single project is approximately XC$44,000 (NZ$25,000).

Applications should be received by 31 October 2018.

For further information contact:

New Zealand High Commission

Bridgetown, Barbados

Tel: +1-246-622-7800

Website: www.mfat.govt.nz/barbados

Email: nzhcbarbados@mfat.govt.nz