ANNOUNCEMENT: Safe Haven Real Estate office relocationSafe Haven Real Estate - Tuesday, July 24th, 2018 at 10:04 AM
We are pleased to inform the public that our office has relocated to upstairs the Wilson & Wilson Building in Pottersvillle. Our main telephone and fax numbers remain the same.
Our new office location is at:
19 Elliott Avenue
Pottersville Main Road
Upstairs MaxMart (Formerly Wilson & Wilson Supermarket)
Tel. No. 767 440-0878
Fax No. 767 448-5338
You can expect better parking and better services. We look forward to serving you at our new location.
2 Comments
Why do you want to be anonymous, if you are asking an innocent question
Will CBI agents Citizenship Invest Ltd. Relocate to the same address?