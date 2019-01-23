ANNOUNCEMENT: One Love Dominica plans surfing activityDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 23rd, 2019 at 5:28 PM
One Love Dominica will be hosting a beach day on Thursday January 24, 2019 at the Layou Beach from noon till sunset and a day of fun for the children on Sunday from eleven to three.
The idea came about with the connection of the team with the Wave riders alliance of Dominica, people from Guadeloupe and Martinique and the Layou locals. Surf Boards were brought in on the island and the crew is hoping to get people engage and into the art of surfing.
A hundred and fifty people are expected to participate and invitations are open to everyone interested. Lunch will be provided for the people who attend. They are hoping to put Dominica on the map for surfing and bring awareness to the club.
