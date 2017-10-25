Based on the advice of the Chief of Police, the Ministry of Justice, Immigration and National Security would like to inform the general public that the curfew hours have been changed to the hours of 10 pm to 5 am to facilitate economic activity, effective October 24, 2017.

It is further advised that the curfew remains in force in the City of Roseau to extend to the Loubiere Bridge in the south, Checkhall Bridge in the north and Copthall in the east to maintain and enhance security.

The city of Roseau is returning to a state of normalcy and security in the city is becoming more stable. There is, however, still a need for enhanced security and vigilance. All citizens are advised to comply with the curfew hours as stated.