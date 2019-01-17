ANNOUNCEMENT: The housing revolution starts nowDominica News Online - Thursday, January 17th, 2019 at 3:38 PM
In August 2015, tropical storm Erika hit Dominica. It was the deadliest natural disaster that Dominica had experienced since Hurricane David in 1979. It brought torrential rain that triggered massive flooding and landslides. The river and streams surged with boulders and debris. It wiped out and destroyed homes, villages, bridges, and roads.
This catastrophic event resulted in the tragic death of at least 20 Dominicans, and directly impacted about 16,000 people or approximately 23% of Dominica’s population. Over 1000 households were left homeless, and more than 800 shelters became uninhabitable.
The Government of Dominica immediately took action to recover from the disastrous event and quickly responded to the greatest need of the country – the rebuilding of homes and thereby reviving the spirit of the Dominican people.
In September 2016, the Government of Dominica launched the Bellevue Chopin Housing Project to benefit the Petite Savanne residents displaced by tropical storm Erika. It consists of 340 – residential units, a commercial plaza, farmer’s market, and football pitch.
On September 18, 2017, Hurricane Maria happened. It passed directly over Dominica as a Category 5 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, causing widespread, catastrophic damage across the island.
Hurricane Maria destroyed nearly 23,500 houses in Dominica, representing approximately 90 percent of houses countrywide and more than 30 people were confirmed dead.
Housing Revolution Dominica has emerged as the Government’s prime response to the catastrophic events experienced by the Dominicans.
Recently, the Government launched its new housing projects and on September 2018, it signed a contract with Montreal Management Consultants Est. Ltd. for the building of hurricane-resilient housing communities.
I. East Coast
II. West Coast
III. Roseau City
Roseau Riverwalk
Today, the housing programme has evolved in the quality of houses being built. The new resettlement houses have been designed and are being constructed to withstand natural disasters. The government is continuously building fully integrated housing communities to cater to the needs of Dominican residents.
All housing projects are fully financed by the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CBIU) of Dominica through the Economic Citizenship Programme. The series of housing projects are the most extensive projects ever funded by the CBIU.
