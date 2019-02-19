SERVICE CONTRACT NOTICE

Design and Supervision of the Construction of Two Regional Emergency Shelters

Commonwealth of Dominica

Reference

EDF/11/SRBC/SER/1

Programme Title

11th EDF B-Envelope – Construction of Regional Emergency Shelters

Financing

State and Resilience Building Contract for Rehabilitation following Hurricane Maria in favour of the Commonwealth of Dominica

Contracting Authority

Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica

Represented by Ms. Carleen Roberts

National Authorising Officer for the European Development Fund

3rd Floor, Financial Centre

Kennedy Avenue

P.O. Box 1102

Roseau

COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA

Contract Description

The overall objective of the project of which this contract will be a part is a reduction in vulnerability and risk and an increase in climate resilience at the community level. The specific objective is the construction of two regional emergency shelters (Jimmit and Castle Bruce), each specifically designed to provide a safe, family-friendly, climate resilient environment where persons can be protected from extreme weather conditions and be provided with a temporary respite until their previous residence is restored.

The purpose of this contract is to provide consultancy services for the following:

Feasibility confirmation of selected sites for regional emergency shelters.

Design and cost estimates for regional emergency shelters.

Supervision of works for construction of regional emergency shelters.

Provisional commencement date of the contract: 1st May 2019 Implementation period of the tasks: Twenty-seven (27) months Deadline for receipt of tenders: Friday, March 29, 2019.

The full Tender Dossier is published on the following website: http://nao.dm/tenders under the folder Tender Dossier Design and Supervision Regional Emergency Shelters DOMINICA

*****