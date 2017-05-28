Submit your idea for a Reunion 2018 themeDominica News Online - Sunday, May 28th, 2017 at 11:47 PM
The Reunion Committee is inviting members of the general public to submit suggestions for a theme to observe Reunion Year 2018.
The deadline for the submission of theme ideas is Friday June 9th 2017.
Please post your suggestions in the comments section of this post.
