THE TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA POLICE FORCE WILL BE IMPLEMENTING A FEW TEMPORARY MEASURES IN THE CITY OF ROSEAU TO EASE TRAFFIC CONGESTION DURING THE CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF THE ROSEAU RIVER DEFENCE WALL ON RIVER BANK BETWEEN THE ROSEAU WEST BRIDGE AND THE DOMINICA CHINA FRIENDSHIP BRIDGE.

MOTORISTS ARE INFORMED THAT THE DOMINICA CHINA FRIENDSHIP BRIDGE WILL ONLY ACCOMMODATE ONE-WAY TRAFFIC TRAVELLING NORTHWARDS OUT OF THE CITY.

THE PORTION OF ROAD ON RIVER BANK BETWEEN THE ROSEAU WEST BRIDGE AND THE DOMINICA CHINA FRIENDSHIP BRIDGE WILL ACCOMMODATE ONE LANE TRAFFIC. PARKING WILL NOT BE PERMITTED ON THE SOUTHERN SIDE OF RIVER BANK BETWEEN HANOVER STREET AND KINGS LANE.

IT IS NOTIFIED FOR THE INFORMATION OF THE MOTORING/GENERAL PUBLIC, PARTICULARLY THE RESIDENTS OF PORTSMOUTH, COLIHAUT, COULIBISTRIE, CASTLE BRUCE, KALINAGO TERRITORY AND BELLES THAT THEIR BUS STOPS WILL BE TEMPORARILY RELOCATED.

THE PORTSMOUTH BUS STOP WILL BE RELOCATED TO RIVER STREET, AT THE INTERSECTION OF GREAT GEORGE STREET AND OLD STREET.

AND GREAT GEORGE STREET, AT THE INTERSECTION OF RIVER STREET AND KENNEDY AVENUE.

THE KALINAGO TERRITORY BUS STOP WILL BE RELOCATED TO SHIP STREET AT THE INTERSECTION OF HANOVER STREET AND LAING LANE.

THE CASTLE BRUCE/ BELLES BUS STOP WILL BE RELOCATED TO UPPER RIVER BANK, EAST OF THE EC LOBLACK BRIDGE.

THESE RELOCATIONS ARE SCHEDULED TO TAKE EFFECT FROM MONDAY 25 MARCH 2019 AND WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL THE PROJECT IS COMPLETED. THE PROJECTED COMPLETION DATE IS AUGUST 2019.

BUSINESS ENTERPRISES LOCATED IN THE IMMEDIATE AREA WILL BE ACCOMMODATED TO LOAD AND OFFLOAD THEIR GOODS.

THE GENERAL PUBLIC IS ADVISED TO COOPERATE FULLY WITH THE POLICE AND TO ADHERE TO ALL THE TRAFFIC SIGNS AND OR DIRECTIONS OF THE POLICE.

ANY INCONVENIENCE CAUSED IS DEEPLY REGRETTED.

CHIEF OF POLICE/ LICENSING AUTHORITY