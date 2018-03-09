CORISAV Inc. is seeking a detail-oriented, experienced Draftsperson. This position is at our office on Goodwill Road in Pottersville. The primary responsibility of this person is to produce Architectural and Structural construction documentation in CAD including as-built drawings, structural drawings, structural specifications and elevations for small and large-scale construction projects.

What You Will Be Doing :

Produce and organize, complete and thorough, large project set drawings with complex layering and referencing.

Productively and efficiently complete projects.

Adapt to concept revisions and changes to construction designs.

Work both independently and collaboratively with clients, project coordinator and engineering team.

Site visits for verifications

Required Skills:

Working knowledge of Auto-Cad Software.

Experience in software customization

Demonstrable knowledge of layering and referencing.

Highly organized

Knowledge of building and construction

Knowledge of construction documentation for planning approval

Ability to organize work and meet deadlines

Technical Report writing

Required Education

Associate’s Degree in Architecture, Building and Civil Engineering or any related field.

Excellent verbal & written communication is necessary, along with a positive, professional attitude and work ethic.

Coordination of Civil, Structural, Electrical, Mechanical, etc. disciplines is a plus

To apply, please submit signed Cover Letter, Resume and 3 sample drawings to

info@corisav.com

Resume and cover letter should strongly demonstrate applicant’s tenure of the Required Skills

Deadline for submittal is March 23rd, 2018

Visit our Website www.corisav.com