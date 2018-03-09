VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: DraftspersonCORISAV Inc - Friday, March 9th, 2018 at 11:19 AM
CORISAV Inc. is seeking a detail-oriented, experienced Draftsperson. This position is at our office on Goodwill Road in Pottersville. The primary responsibility of this person is to produce Architectural and Structural construction documentation in CAD including as-built drawings, structural drawings, structural specifications and elevations for small and large-scale construction projects.
What You Will Be Doing:
- Produce and organize, complete and thorough, large project set drawings with complex layering and referencing.
- Productively and efficiently complete projects.
- Adapt to concept revisions and changes to construction designs.
- Work both independently and collaboratively with clients, project coordinator and engineering team.
- Site visits for verifications
Required Skills:
- Working knowledge of Auto-Cad Software.
- Experience in software customization
- Demonstrable knowledge of layering and referencing.
- Highly organized
- Knowledge of building and construction
- Knowledge of construction documentation for planning approval
- Ability to organize work and meet deadlines
- Technical Report writing
Required Education
- Associate’s Degree in Architecture, Building and Civil Engineering or any related field.
Excellent verbal & written communication is necessary, along with a positive, professional attitude and work ethic.
Coordination of Civil, Structural, Electrical, Mechanical, etc. disciplines is a plus
To apply, please submit signed Cover Letter, Resume and 3 sample drawings to
info@corisav.com
Resume and cover letter should strongly demonstrate applicant’s tenure of the Required Skills
Deadline for submittal is March 23rd, 2018
Visit our Website www.corisav.com
