VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: Lecturer in General NursingDominica State College - Thursday, December 20th, 2018 at 12:00 PM
Announcement of Vacancy: Lecturer in General Nursing
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the position of General Nursing Lecturer, Faculty of Health Sciences, Dominica State College.
COMPETENCIES
Ability to educate and train students in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Bachelor of Midwifery programme and Certificate in Practical Nursing programmes is required.
Key areas for lecturing include, but are not limited to:
- Nursing care across the life cycle for beginning practitioners in different areas of specialization
- Professional based courses
- Clinical Skills techniques
- Clinical teaching in hospital and community settings
OTHER RESPONSIBILITIES
- To advise students on academic planning and career development
- To prepare course outlines for all courses taught and independently complete instructional plans for each course according to stated deadlines
- To attend regular faculty and campus-wide meetings and college ceremonies
- To serve on college committees and support other academic activities on campus
ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS
- Active licensure as a Registered Nurse
- Masters Degree in Nursing or Nursing Education preferred
- Post registration specialization is a distinct advantage
Deadline for receipt of applications is January 11, 2019. Applications with curriculum vitae together with names of addresses and telephone numbers of two references should be submitted, as soon as possible to:
The President
Dominica State College
Stock Farm
P.O. Box
Dominica
