VACANCY NOTICE: Accounting Officer at Archipelago TradingArchipelago Trading - Friday, July 13th, 2018 at 9:35 AM
Archipelago Trading Limited requires the services of an Accounting Officer:
Eligibility Criteria:
- An Accounting degree
- A minimum of 2 years experience in a Senior Accounting position
- Knowledge of Accounting Software (Accpac)
- Strong knowledge of Microsoft Suite (word, excel)
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to work well in a team
- Ability to multitask
- Must be available to work a flexible schedule to meet the needs of the business
Applications should be addressed to:
Human Resource Officer
P.O. Box 21
Roseau
Dominica
Deadline for receipt of applications July 31st 2018
