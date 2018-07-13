 

Archipelago Trading Limited requires the services of an Accounting Officer:

 

Eligibility Criteria:

  • An Accounting degree
  • A minimum of 2 years experience in a Senior Accounting position
  • Knowledge of Accounting Software (Accpac)
  • Strong knowledge of Microsoft Suite (word, excel)
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Ability to work well in a team
  • Ability to multitask
  • Must be available to work a flexible schedule to meet the needs of the business

 

Applications should be addressed to:

Human Resource Officer

P.O. Box 21

Roseau

Dominica

 

Deadline for receipt of applications July 31st 2018