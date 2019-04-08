URGENT NOTICE : vacancy available at HOME N TOOLS : handyman/warehouse worker/sales person, has to be able to drive a forklift, lift heavy equipment, good skills in tools, good communication with customers, good presentation, serious and motivated. Looking for immediate employment. Send your application by email :[email protected]
VACANCY NOTICE: Home n’ Tools handyman/warehouse worker/sales person
URGENT NOTICE : vacancy available at HOME N TOOLS : handyman/warehouse worker/sales person, has to be able to drive a forklift, lift heavy equipment, good skills in tools, good communication with customers, good presentation, serious and motivated. Looking for immediate employment. Send your application by email :[email protected]
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.