WANTED FOR IMMEDIATE EMPLOYMENT.

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Resilience and Urban Renewal through the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation is seeking suitable, qualified applicants for the post of Litter Warden. The main duties will include but not limited to the following

Monitors designated areas for violation of dumping laws. Investigates and interviews individuals to determine the nature of suspected violations and to obtain evidence of violations. Determines the nature of violations and actions to be taken, and issue written notices or tickets of violation. Advises business on schedule for collection of garbage and recyclables. Monitors follow-up actions in cases where violations were found, and reviews site regularly to ensure compliance. Inspects environment to ensure the absence of health and safety hazards such as dumping of waste and hazardous material

Qualification and personal qualities:

The successful applicants should be dedicated and highly motivated individuals with good Oral and written Communication skills with the following:

Requires secondary school education with at least 4 CXC subjects including English, Mathematics and a Science subject. Education to A’ Level or Associate degree level would be an asset. No experience is required. On the job training will provide knowledge of concepts, practices, and procedures in environmental monitoring.

Applications accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae together with two (2) references should be forwarded to:

The General Manager

POST OF LITTER WARDEN

Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation

P.O. Box 79, Roseau, Dominica

The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 24th September, 2018.

Only applicants short listed will be acknowledged.