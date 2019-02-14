VACANCY NOTICE: NAO Programme EngineerOffice of the National Authorising Officer (NAO) - Wednesday, January 9th, 2019 at 9:39 AM
OFFICE OF THE NATIONAL AUTHORISING OFFICER FOR THE EUROPEAN DEVELOPMENT FUND
VACANCY NOTICE – PROGRAMME ENGINEER
A Vacancy exists within the Office of the National Authorising Officer (NAO) for the European Development Fund, for the position of Programme Engineer. The Programme Engineer shall provide technical support to the NAO for the effective and efficient management of the infrastructure project portfolio. Specific assignments shall include, but are not be limited to, the following:
- Programme for Rehabilitation post Hurricane Maria
- Regional Emergency Shelters
- Housing
- Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Programme
- Micro-Grid at Douglas Charles Airport
- Feeder Road Rehabilitation
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:
The Programme Engineer should have a profile as follows:
- A first degree in Civil Engineering or related discipline
- Post-graduate training and/or certification in a related field
- Five years professional experience
- At least three years’ experience in management, supervision or implementation of civil engineering projects; and
- Specialised training in project management; would be a distinct advantage.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Review all existing designs, cost estimates & other relevant documents for supervision and works to ensure that the main objectives of the project have been considered;
- Conduct supervision and oversight for the various work programmes.
- Assist in the planning, co-ordination and administration of all aspects of project management;
- Undertake regular liaison with relevant stakeholders for the purpose of project/programme monitoring and co-ordination;
- Enable tendering procedures through the appraisal, preparation and submission of project dossiers; and in the issuance, examination and award of contracts;
- Prepare and submit reports;
- Carry out any other tasks requested by the NAO.
Applications should be sent under confidential cover, along with the names of three (3) references, to:
Miss Carleen Roberts
The National Authorising Officer for the European Development Fund
Office of the National Authorising Officer
3rd Floor – Financial Centre
Kennedy Avenu P.O. Box 1102
Roseau
Commonwealth of Dominica.
Or Email: naodominica@cwdom.dm
The deadline for receipt of applications is 4.00pm, Friday, 8th February 2019.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.