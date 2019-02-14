OFFICE OF THE NATIONAL AUTHORISING OFFICER FOR THE EUROPEAN DEVELOPMENT FUND

VACANCY NOTICE – PROGRAMME ENGINEER

A Vacancy exists within the Office of the National Authorising Officer (NAO) for the European Development Fund, for the position of Programme Engineer. The Programme Engineer shall provide technical support to the NAO for the effective and efficient management of the infrastructure project portfolio. Specific assignments shall include, but are not be limited to, the following:

Programme for Rehabilitation post Hurricane Maria Regional Emergency Shelters

Housing Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Programme Micro-Grid at Douglas Charles Airport Feeder Road Rehabilitation

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

The Programme Engineer should have a profile as follows:

A first degree in Civil Engineering or related discipline Post-graduate training and/or certification in a related field Five years professional experience

At least three years’ experience in management, supervision or implementation of civil engineering projects; and

Specialised training in project management; would be a distinct advantage.

Duties and Responsibilities

Review all existing designs, cost estimates & other relevant documents for supervision and works to ensure that the main objectives of the project have been considered;

Conduct supervision and oversight for the various work programmes.

Assist in the planning, co-ordination and administration of all aspects of project management;

Undertake regular liaison with relevant stakeholders for the purpose of project/programme monitoring and co-ordination;

Enable tendering procedures through the appraisal, preparation and submission of project dossiers; and in the issuance, examination and award of contracts;

Prepare and submit reports;

Carry out any other tasks requested by the NAO.

Applications should be sent under confidential cover , along with the names of three (3) references, to:

Miss Carleen Roberts

The National Authorising Officer for the European Development Fund

Office of the National Authorising Officer

3rd Floor – Financial Centre

Kennedy Avenu P.O. Box 1102

Roseau

Commonwealth of Dominica.

Or Email: naodominica@cwdom.dm

The deadline for receipt of applications is 4.00pm, Friday, 8th February 2019.