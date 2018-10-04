The Dominica Hotel & Tourism Association (DHTA) seeks to fill the position of Office Administrator.

Responsible for ensuring the efficient day-to-day operation of the Dominica Hotel & Tourism Association, managing accounts payable and providing administrative support to the Board of Directors and executive staff in order to maximize members, sponsors and visitors’ satisfaction in accordance with established customer service and quality standards.

The successful applicant should hold at least an Associate Degree in Business Administration or Tourism Management and exhibit proficiency in use of Microsoft office applications such as word processing, spreadsheets, database management and PowerPoint. Candidate should also have working knowledge of social media and webpage management.

A foreign language such as French, NGO experience and events planning would be asset.

Applications with Curriculum Vitae and two (2) references should be emailed to: EVP@dhta.org with a cover letter explaining why you consider yourself a qualified applicant.

Deadline for receipt of applications is October 12, 2018.

Only suitable applicants will be acknowledged.