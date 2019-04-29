VACANCY NOTICE: Product Promotions Manager Discover Dominica Authority

VACANCY NOTICE

PRODUCT PROMOTIONS MANAGER

The Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) requires a suitably qualified professional to fill a leadership/management position of Product Promotions Manager.

Job Statement:

Under the direction of the Director of Tourism, the Product Promotions Manager identifies current and future Tourism product development requirements, national product infrastructure and skills development gaps. He or she oversees the implementation of quality assurance programs, community tourism development programs, implements stakeholder communication programs; undertake people management and manages budget as assigned.

Functions:

In collaboration with the Marketing Unit, undertakes market research that identifies current and emerging global trends in product demand.

Assesses how those trends might affect customer demands for Dominica;

Undertakes surveys and applies other strategies to determine skills gaps based on customer demands.

Collaborates with training providers to ensure access to appropriate training

Makes extensive use of Information Technology to provide data to stakeholders and to keep abreast of changing needs.

Monitors the work of Quality Assurance officers to ensure that industry standards are communicated to various groups of stakeholders

Oversees the implementation of quality assurance programmes to ensure relevance to industry needs

Collaborates with various other regulatory agencies for effective co-ordination of quality assurance programs.

Oversee the development of community tourism initiatives and facilitate their integration into mainstream tourism plans

Develops communication strategies for reaching key stakeholder groups and develops productive relationships with the media and other agencies for the sustainability of the communication programmes

In consultation with staff within the Product Development Unit, prepares annual plans and projected budgetary requirements and institutes a system for monitoring expenditure against approved budget.

Evaluates unit performance and achievement of targets against budgetary allocations.

Education/Training and Experience:

· Applicants should possess relevant qualifications at the Graduate or Undergraduate Degree level in Tourism and Destination Management, Marketing or a Business-related field;

· A minimum of five years’ work experience; to include managerial experience in the Tourism Sector.

Competencies:

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office tools

High level of proficiency in the use of Information and Communication Technologies

Sound understanding of business principles and the commercial environment within which both Discover and Invest Dominica authorities operate.

Excellent interpersonal, written and verbal communication skills and experience interacting with high profile executives and clients.

Strong analytical, organizational and project management skills. Ability to handle multiple tasks and deadlines.

Managerial/Supervisory experience with the ability to lead and motivate a team with minimal supervision.

Conditions of Recruitment:

The position is to be filled on a contractual basis, subject to renewal upon decision by the Board of Directors.

Application Process and Timeline:

Indicate your interest by forwarding your Cover Letter, Resume and three (3) references to include at least two (2) most recent employers in sealed envelopes, marked Confidential Application for the Position of Product Promotions Manager, Discover Dominica Authority and addressed to:

The CEO/Director of Tourism

Discover Dominica Authority

Ground and 1st Floor, 5-7 Great Marlborough Street

Roseau, Dominica

Email: vwatt@investdominica.dm

Closing date for receipt of internal applications is May 31, 2019