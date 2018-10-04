The Dominica Hotel & Tourism Association (DHTA) seeks to fill the position of Project and Membership Coordinator.

The Project and Membership Coordinator shall be directly responsible to the Executive Vice president to execute on the strategic direction of the DHTA and to ensure its smooth and progressive execution of projects and membership outreach initiatives. The Membership and Project Coordinator shall be responsible for recruiting new members, re-selling dropped (canceled) members, retaining and servicing existing members, selling sponsorships and advertising, execution of DHTA events and projects and performing other activities related to the Association’s business, all as prescribed by the Executive Vice President.

Relevant Business and/or Tourism qualifications are essential, including a bachelor’s degree in business management, tourism management, communications or similar. Skills and competencies required include: exceptional relationship, communication and negotiation skills as well as strong marketing and financial administration skills, Project management.

Additional languages (French), NGO management experience and experience writing and submitting proposals for financial assistance/grants would be assets.

Applications with Curriculum Vitae and two (2) references should be emailed to: EVP@dhta.org with a cover letter explaining why you consider yourself a qualified applicant.

Deadline for receipt of applications is October 12, 2018.

Only suitable applicants will be acknowledged.