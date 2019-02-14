VACANCY NOTICE

SENIOR INVESTOR SERVICES OFFICER

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Senior Investor Services Officer at Invest Dominica Authority.

Job Statement:

The Senior Investor Services Officer (SISO) will report to the Executive Director and has the prime responsibility for the Investor Services Unit. As part of the senior management team, the Senior Investor Services Officer will assist in policy formulation, and ensure that a rigorous and well-cued support system is in place to attract, retain and facilitate investment for local and foreign investors doing and wanting to conduct business in Dominica.

Functions:

Under the direction of the Executive Director, the Senior Investor Services Officer:

Assists in the formulation of investor services policy for the organization.

Attracts, retain, and facilitates inward direct investment into Dominica.

Strengthens the link between private and public intermediaries on a local, regional and international level.

Establishes market network, understand business / investment environment and increases the profile of Invest Dominica.

Undertakes research using appropriate tools with the aim of providing information and analysis on sectors and investment opportunities that will provide input on policy issues and its development.

Manages the Authority’s investor databases and generate reports for internal and external purposes.

Evaluates business proposals, conduct due diligence, be involved in negotiation and make investment recommendations to the board, working the deal through to legal completion.

Monitors the business/financial performance of an investment portfolio and provide business facilitation to add value to portfolio companies.

Provides information to stakeholders and to develop awareness of investment opportunities for the island.

Education/Training and Experience:

Relevant qualifications at Degree level in Economics, Finance or a Business-related field

Minimum 3 years of working experience in public sector/private sector, entrepreneurship development and business development

Competencies:

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office tools

High level of proficiency in the use of Information and Communication Technologies

Sound understanding of business principles and the commercial environment within which Invest Dominica operates.

Excellent interpersonal, written and verbal communication skills and experience interacting with high profile executives and clients.

Strong analytical, organizational and project management skills. Ability to handle multiple tasks including managing clients and deadlines.

Managerial/Supervisory experience with the ability to lead and motivate a team with minimal supervision.

Ability to speak a foreign language is an advantage.

Conditions of Recruitment:

The position is to be filled on a contractual basis, subject to renewal upon decision by the Board of Directors.

Application Process and Timeline:

Indicate your interest by forwarding your Cover Letter, Resume and three (3) references to include at least two (2) most recent employers must be submitted in sealed envelopes, marked Confidential Application for the Position of Senior Investor Services Officer, Invest Dominica Authority and addressed to:

The Executive Director

Invest Dominica Authority

1st Floor, 5-7 Great Marlborough Street

Roseau, Dominica

Email: vwatt@investdominica.dm

Closing date for receipt of applications is January 25, 2019.