Join us for coverage of the Dominica Carnival Monday and Tuesday 2017 street parades starting from J’Ouvert on Monday, February 27th, 2017 from 4:30 am right down to the final beat at 10 pm on Tuesday, February 28th, 2017. ($1.99 USD per day)!

Following this link:

https://www.live.comeseetv.com/event/192/dominica-carnival-monday-and-tuesday-2017/