Live streaming of J’Ouvert and Carnival Monday & Tuesday street paradesDominica News Online - Sunday, February 26th, 2017 at 10:43 PM
Join us for coverage of the Dominica Carnival Monday and Tuesday 2017 street parades starting from J’Ouvert on Monday, February 27th, 2017 from 4:30 am right down to the final beat at 10 pm on Tuesday, February 28th, 2017. ($1.99 USD per day)!
Following this link:
https://www.live.comeseetv.
