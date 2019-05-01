Dominican shot dead in St. Lucia

The life-less body of Dominican Chris Charles from Portsmouth was discovered in the Mahaut/Latille area of Micoud in St. Lucia on Wednesday.
According to St. Lucian police, Charles had received multiple gun shot wounds. His lifeless body was found on a dirt road in Micoud. The police said they were responding to a report that was received at 1:00pm on Wednesday afternoon.
Charles was 46 at the time of his death.
