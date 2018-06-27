Castle Bruce is a village on the east coast of Dominica. It is the largest settlement in St. David Parish, with a population of 1,087 (2011 census). The homes of many Castle Bruce residents like Autisha Paul had roof restoration work done by our partner, IsraAid. They received roofing materials consisting of lumber, corrugated galvanized metal roofing sheets (CGI), hurricane straps and ties, galvanized roofing screws and fasteners to cover a roofing area of approximately 1000 square feet.

About 30% of all roofs in the village were destroyed.

