Castle Bruce residents benefit from roof restorationDominica News Online - Wednesday, June 27th, 2018 at 12:39 PM
Castle Bruce is a village on the east coast of Dominica. It is the largest settlement in St. David Parish, with a population of 1,087 (2011 census). The homes of many Castle Bruce residents like Autisha Paul had roof restoration work done by our partner, IsraAid. They received roofing materials consisting of lumber, corrugated galvanized metal roofing sheets (CGI), hurricane straps and ties, galvanized roofing screws and fasteners to cover a roofing area of approximately 1000 square feet.
About 30% of all roofs in the village were destroyed.
#ChineseAid
#SSCooperation #SouthSouthCoop
eration #SSC #China#BuildBackB etter #Partnerships #DisasterR ecovery #SDGs #SDG2#SDG3 #SDG4 #SDG6 #SDG17 #Act4SDGs #Globa lGoals
#UNDP #Dominica #PNUDLAC #
IsraAid
Photo: Zaimis Olmos/UNDP
#SSCooperation #SouthSouthCoop
#UNDP #Dominica #PNUDLAC #
Photo: Zaimis Olmos/UNDP
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.