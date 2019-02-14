In this feature, we highlight an extraordinary item in the news, on social media or that has otherwise been brought to our attention and ask you to check it out!

On this valentine’s edition of check this out we thought we would highlight a love story that stood the test of time and prejudice. Real love has a way of transcending circumstances, perhaps best said in 1 Corinthians 4-7:

“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 7 It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.”

We hope that you spread some genuine love this valentine’s day.