CHECK THIS OUT: 53 year Love story in the face of racismDominica News Online - Thursday, February 14th, 2019 at 11:07 AM
In this feature, we highlight an extraordinary item in the news, on social media or that has otherwise been brought to our attention and ask you to check it out!
On this valentine’s edition of check this out we thought we would highlight a love story that stood the test of time and prejudice. Real love has a way of transcending circumstances, perhaps best said in 1 Corinthians 4-7:
“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 7 It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.”
We hope that you spread some genuine love this valentine’s day.
2 Comments
CORRECTION: my parents will be celebrating their 55 Anniversary
WOW !! This must have been tough for this family.
This is very heartening –
Love is the essence of Life
Truth and Trust is its sustainer.
My marriage is inter-racial (my wife is Ukrainian) but these are different times and I never encountered these issues of resentment from family or friends or the city of Odessa. I was in Odessa Ukraine for eight (8) years and never encountered any issues.
end of February is my 24 Wedding anniversary.
This is an example of strong relationships. I learn from my parents too (James Lazarus Cadette and Enid Cadette) who have been married for 53 years so far. Big up to them !!